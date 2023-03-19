Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 285 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,199,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $76.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.44 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

