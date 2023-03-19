Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 91 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $160.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

