Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,184 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.20.

ENPH opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.98.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

