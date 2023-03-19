Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,184 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Enphase Energy Price Performance
ENPH opened at $183.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.98.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.