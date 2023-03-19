Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,699 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $118,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $126,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE GHY opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

