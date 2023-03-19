Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $16,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

