Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

PMM stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

