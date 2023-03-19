Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 69,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter valued at about $495,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

NYSE JHI opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Investors Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

