Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RAAX stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.64.

VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF Profile

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

Featured Stories

