Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 119.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,561 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of CSX by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.