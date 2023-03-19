Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,795 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,191,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,923,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,817,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMM opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.