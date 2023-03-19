Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

