Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 206,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

