Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

NYSE:AMT opened at $201.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.26 and its 200-day moving average is $215.51. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.