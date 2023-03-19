Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $19.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

