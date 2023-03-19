Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 33.9% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 22,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:MUE opened at $9.88 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

