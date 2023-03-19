Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $813,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,553,000 after buying an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $237.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.68. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

