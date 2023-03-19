Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $171.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

