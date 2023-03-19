Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.