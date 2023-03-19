Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PayPal Stock Performance
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
