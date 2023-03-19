Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

