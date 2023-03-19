Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,978 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $86.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $102.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

