Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 23,589 Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

DMF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

