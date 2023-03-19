Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 332 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Hershey by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 715.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. American Trust raised its holdings in Hershey by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.23.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,522,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $243.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $247.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

