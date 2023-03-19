Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $53,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

