Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 74,097 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance

Shares of CAPE opened at $21.59 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

