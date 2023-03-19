Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 326,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 74,097 shares during the period.
Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Price Performance
Shares of CAPE opened at $21.59 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.
Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile
The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (CAPE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.