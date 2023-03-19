Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 52.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 39.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 129,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXP opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.