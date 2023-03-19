Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 49,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0386 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

