Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of DGX opened at $131.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

