Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,095 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 19,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 74,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $413.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day moving average is $404.01. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $507.71.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

