Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,810,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,085,000 after purchasing an additional 326,496 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,092,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749,369 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 827,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 525,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 486,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $38.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.