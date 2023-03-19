Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 259 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average of $275.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

