Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.80 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

