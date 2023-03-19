Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

