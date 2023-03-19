Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 212,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 159.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

