Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,433 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $20.59 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

