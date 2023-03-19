Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,640 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

IIM opened at $11.86 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

