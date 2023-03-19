Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes $602,000 Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:PCH opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13.
PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PCH has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.
Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic
In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
