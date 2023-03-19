Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,132 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $14.43.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund (MHD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.