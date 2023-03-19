Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Capital & Regional Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAL opened at GBX 55.20 ($0.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. Capital & Regional has a 1 year low of GBX 42.80 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.82). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

About Capital & Regional

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.