Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) PT Lowered to $25.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 404.03% from the company’s previous close.

CRBU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of CRBU opened at $4.96 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $35,506.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

