Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $360.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.10% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.05 EPS.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.
Carlisle Companies Price Performance
NYSE:CSL opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.09. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $215.36 and a 1-year high of $318.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).
