Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Gap Down to $37.47

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.47, but opened at $36.20. Cathay General Bancorp shares last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 203,027 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.57.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Recommended Stories

