CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,864,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,826,000 after buying an additional 108,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,982,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 620,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after buying an additional 3,982,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCCS stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

