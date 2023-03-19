CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in CDW by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW Trading Down 2.9 %

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.86. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.