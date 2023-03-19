Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 219.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cellectis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

Featured Stories

