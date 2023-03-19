Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Investment analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 219.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLLS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.
Cellectis Stock Performance
CLLS stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.
Cellectis Company Profile
Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.
