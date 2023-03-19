Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 528 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.75.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Up 8.0 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.41. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

