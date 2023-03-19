Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,334 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

