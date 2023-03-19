Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Sysco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sysco by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 51,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sysco by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:SYY opened at $72.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $91.53.
Sysco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 70.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.
Sysco Profile
Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.
