Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $956,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 693.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 171,357 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.77. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

