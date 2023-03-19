Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

FJUL opened at $34.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

