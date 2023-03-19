Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $316,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $302,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,978,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $73,045,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $339.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.87 and its 200 day moving average is $366.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $292.40 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

